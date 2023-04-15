Tred Avon Players: Rob and Lynn Sanchez Take the Moon over Buffalo Again After 20 Years

The Sanchezs, who first appeared on the TAP stage twenty years ago in the same roles they are reprising now, expressed their excitement about revisiting the characters of George and Charlotte Hay. “It’s been really interesting to revisit these characters after all these years,” Lynn Sanchez shared. “We’ve had to bring a new energy and interpretation to the roles while still staying true to the script.”

Jaime Windon, who plays the role of Rosalind in the play, also spoke about her experience working with the Tred Avon Players. “It’s been such a joy to work with this talented cast and crew. We’re all passionate about bringing this hilarious comedy to life, and I think audiences will really enjoy it.”

MOON OVER BUFFALO runs from April 20-30 and promises to deliver a wild, wacky, and hilarious performance that audiences won’t forget. Thrifty Thursday, Friday, and Saturday performances are at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday matinees are at 2:00 p.m. The show will be performed in partnership with the Oxford Community Center at 200 Oxford Road, Oxford, Md.