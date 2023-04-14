Tred Avon Players Presents MOON OVER BUFFALO April 20-30

Tred Avon Players presents MOON OVER BUFFALO, a wild, wacky and hilarious comedy. The show runs April 20-30 and will be performed in partnership with the Oxford Community Center at 200 Oxford Road, Oxford, Md.

Written by Ken Ludwig and directed by Tim Weigand, MOON OVER BUFFALO centers on George and Charlotte Hay, fading stars of the 1950s. At the moment, they’re playing Private Lives and Cyrano De Bergerac in repertory theater in Buffalo, New York with five actors. On the brink of a disastrous split-up caused by George’s dalliance with a young ingénue, they receive word that they might just have one last shot at stardom: Frank Capra is coming to town to see their matinee, and if he likes what he sees, he might cast them in his movie remake of The Scarlet Pimpernel. Unfortunately for George and Charlotte, everything that could go wrong does go wrong, abetted by a visit from their daughter’s clueless fiancé and hilarious uncertainty about which play they’re actually performing, caused by Charlotte’s deaf, old stage-manager mother who hates every bone in George’s body.

Rob and Lynn Sanchez are reprising their roles as George and Charlotte Hay after first appearing on the TAP stage 20 years ago in the same roles. Also in the cast are Chris Acharabi as Howard, Mike Fisher as Richard, Corrie James as Ethel, Jackie Royer as Eileen, Tim Weigand as Paul and Jaime Windon as Rosalind. Expect to laugh out loud during their performances!

MOON OVER BUFFALO opens on Thursday, April 20 and runs for seven performances through Sunday, April 30. Thrifty Thursday, Friday and Saturday performances are at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday afternoons are at 2:00 p.m. at the Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Rd in Oxford. Tickets are adults $25 / students $15 (no fee added.) Thrifty Thursday (April 20) and Sunday matinees sell out quickly!

About Tred Avon Players

Founded in 1982, the Tred Avon Players is a nonprofit organization whose purpose is to enrich, educate and entertain its community by providing a high-quality theater experience. Hundreds of local performers, stagehands, audience members and donors have been the backbone of its success throughout the decades. To learn how you can get involved and to purchase tickets for upcoming shows, visit www.tredavonplayers.org and follow Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.