Mid-Atlantic Symphony Season Finale Concerts

The Mid-Atlantic Symphony is proud to present world-renowned French cellist Dominique de Williencourt as the featured soloist in their upcoming season finale concerts. De Williencourt will be performing Shostakovich’s Cello Concerto No. 1, a stunning work of emotional depth and technical brilliance.

This performance promises to be an unforgettable experience, as de Williencourt brings his virtuosic skill and dynamic interpretation to this powerful piece. Shostakovich’s Cello Concerto No. 1 is a deeply personal work, reflecting the composer’s struggles with the Soviet regime and his own mortality. De Williencourt’s performance promises to capture the raw emotion and intensity of this masterpiece.

The concert program will also feature Rishab Jain, who most recently won the Dove Marimba Concerto Competition at the Kennedy Center, in the fourth movement of Brazilian composer Ney Rosauro’s Marimba Concerto No. 1. The concert will conclude with Dvorak’s Symphony No. 9 “From the New World,” a beloved work that has become a cornerstone of the classical repertoire. This symphony is a musical tribute to America, with its soaring melodies and colorful orchestration capturing the spirit and energy of the New World.

Under the baton of Grammy award-winning music director Michael Repper, the Mid-Atlantic Symphony will bring these masterpieces to life with passion and precision. The April concerts are not to be missed, offering a rare opportunity to hear a world-class cellist along with the Mid-Atlantic Symphony in an unforgettable performance.

…CONCERT DETAILS FOLLOW…

WHEN and WHERE: This concert will be performed at three venues on three days on the Delmarva Peninsula.

Thursday, April 27, 2023 – 7:00 PM – Todd Performing Arts Center, Chesapeake College, 1000 College Cir, Wye Mills, MD 21679

Saturday, April 29, 7:00 PM – Cape Henlopen High School, 1250 Kings Hwy, Lewes, DE 19958

Sunday, April 30, 3:00 PM – Performing Arts Center at the Roland E. Powell Convention Center, 4001 Coastal Hwy, Ocean City, MD 21842

TICKETS

Individual tickets for this concert are $55 per person at each venue.

The Mid-Atlantic Symphony offers a group discount for the purchase of 10 or more tickets to a single concert.

The Orchestra also makes a limited number of free tickets available for students 18 years and under; tickets for accompanying parents are $10 each. Reservations are required for the free tickets and may be made by calling 888-846-8600.

PODCASTS

Podcasts for the season preview, for each concert, and for special MSO events are available on the MSO Web site at midatlanticsymphony.org/podcast. Podcasts are posted on the site approximately 7 to 10 days before a concert or event.

MORE INFORMATION

For additional information about the 2022-2023 season, or to order tickets, please visit www.midatlanticsymphony.org. Tickets may be ordered by telephone at 888-846-8600.

ABOUT THE MID-ATLANTIC SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

The Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra is the only professional symphony orchestra serving southern Delaware and Maryland’s Eastern Shore with a full season of programs. The MSO is supported in part by the Maryland State Arts Council; the Talbot County Arts Council; the Worcester County Arts Council; the Sussex County, DE Council; and the Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore, Inc.

A complete schedule of the 2022-2023 season’s Masterworks and Ensembles programs, venues, times, and other information is available at www.midatlanticsymphony.org.