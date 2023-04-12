University Students Perform Benefit Recital for Bridges at Worthmore

On Sunday, April 16th, the Presbyterian Church of Chestertown will host a benefit recital for Bridges at Worthmore at 2 pm. The University of Delaware’s voice studio of Noel Archambeault will perform “Songs About Horses” to support the organization’s mission to provide equine-assisted activities and therapies for individuals with disabilities or special needs.

Bridges at Worthmore is a non-profit organization located in Worton, MD, that offers various programs to promote personal growth and learning through equine activities. The organization focuses on providing therapeutic riding, horsemanship skills training, and equine-assisted learning activities to promote physical, cognitive, and emotional well-being.

“I am loving being on the board of Bridges at Worthmore. It is powerful to witness the amazing healing and beloved community that happens when people and horses are together. This benefit concert and reception promises to be a lovely way to spend a couple hours on a Sunday afternoon,” said Board of Directors Dr. Ben Kohl.

The Songs About Horses recital will feature University of Delaware students showcasing their vocal talents. The music selection was chosen to reflect the organization’s mission and bring awareness to the importance of equine-assisted therapies.

Bridges at Worthmore relies on community support to continue providing their services. Donations will be accepted on-site or through Paypal @bridgesatworthmore.

The Spy previously featured an article about Bridges at Worthmore, where readers can learn more about the organization’s impact on the community.

The recital promises to be a wonderful way to support Bridges at Worthmore while enjoying an afternoon of beautiful music. Don’t miss this opportunity to experience the healing power of equine-assisted activities and therapies. For more information about Bridges at Worthmore, visit their website.