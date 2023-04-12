Free Event Hosted by Minary’s Dream Alliance in Chestertown

“Mind, Body and Soul – Exploring Mental Health in the African American Community” is the focus of a half-day, free event scheduled for Saturday, April 29, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Minary’s Dream Alliance in Chestertown

Sponsored by the African American Women’s Health Advisory Committee in collaboration with UM Shore Medical Center at Chestertown’s Shore Community Outreach Team (SCOT) and Minary’s Dream Alliance, the event will include informative presentations, mindfulness exercises and a luncheon.

“Our objective is to provide the African-American community with the opportunity and skills to advance their mental, physical and spiritual health in these challenging times,” said Serenity Kelly, CCHW, Community Health Advocate for Shore Community Outreach Partners.

The first presentation, The Impact of Cortisol, Exercise and the Sun on Mental Health, will be given by Lorri King, PMHNP, FNP, CRNP. King has 24 years of nursing experience and psychiatric mental health experience working with diverse populations. She earned Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees in Nursing from the University of Kentucky and the University of Louisville, respectively, and worked for Health Care for the Homeless in Louisville, Ky., providing both medical and mental health care services for homeless citizens. In 2019, she completed the Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner Program at Frontier Nursing University and established a private practice in Easton, where she works collaboratively with patients to help them reach their mental health goals and live their best lives.

Clinical mental health provider Michelle Boulden Hammond, MS, CLC, Reiki Level 1, will follow with a presentation entitled Healing Through Sound. Born and raised on the Eastern Shore, Hammond earned her Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies and Master of Science in Human Services Counseling from Liberty University in Lynchburg, Va., and a Master of Science in Mental Health Counseling from Walden University in Minneapolis, Minn. In addition to serving as a Safe Care Coordinator in Addictions Counseling for the Caroline County Health Department, Hammond operates her private practice, Healing Sounds for You, LLC, providing Reiki, guided imaging, pulsed electromagnetic field (PEMF) and sound therapies.

Morning and afternoon interactive mindfulness session will be led by Stacy Davis Malone of Tree of Lyfe Fitness, LLC, and Fletcher Johnson, MS, of Elevate Your Health, LLC, respectively.

Pre-registration for the event is required by Monday, April 24, and seating is limited. Pre-registration may be completed online this link: http://bit.ly/3JoqzMg, or by calling Serenity Kelly, 410-778-3300, ext. 5647.

