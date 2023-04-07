MENU

April 7, 2023

Education Ed Notes

Elementary Registration Begins this Month

Registration opens in April for Kent County Public Schools’ pre-kindergarten and kindergarten programs.

The school system offers full-day pre-K at all three of elementary schools. Pre-K is open to students who will be 4 years old on or before Sept. 1.

To register for the 2023-24 school year, contact your child’s home school to schedule an appointment.

Registration days are:

  • Galena Elementary School, Tuesday, April 18; call 410-810-2510 for an appointment.
  • Rock Hall Elementary School, Wednesday, April 19; call 410-810-2622.
  • H.H. Garnet Elementary School in Chestertown, Tuesday, April 25; call 410-778-6890.

Visit www.kent.k12.md.us/EarlyChildhoodEducation.aspx for additional information about school registration or call your elementary school with any questions.

