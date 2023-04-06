Thattil Joins UM Shore Medical Group-Cardiology

University of Maryland Shore Medical Group – Cardiology recently welcomed Sheeba Thattil, DNP, CRNP, FNP-C, PCCN as a new provider at the practice.

Thattil has more than 20 years of experience in clinical and education settings, including cardiac and medical surgical units, and intensive care units. Most recently, Thattil spent more than 15 years as a registered nurse in the cardiac telemetry unit at Howard County General Hospital in Columbia, Md.and prior was a nurse at several hospitals in India, providing care in intensive care units, pediatric inpatient departments and cardiac units.

Thattil received her Doctor of Nursing Practice with a specialty in Family Nurse Practitioner from the University of Massachusetts Amherst and a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Mysore in Karnataka, India. She is certified in Basic Life Support, Advanced Cardiac Life Support and as a Progressive Care Certified Nurse, and is affiliated with the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners.

Thattil will see patients at the UM Shore Medical Group – Cardiology’s Easton location, 500 Cadmus Lane, Suite 207, where she joins cardiologists Jeffrey Etherton, MD; S. Robert Hanna Jr., MD, FACC; R. Bruce Helmly Jr., MD; Robert Malacoff, MD; Gabriel Sardi, MD; Ivan Pena Sing, MD; Timothy Shanahan, DO; and nurse practitioners Robyn Lanasa, CRNPand Clare Ross, CRNP.

For more information, please call 410-822-5571.

About University of Maryland Shore Regional Health

As part of the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS), University of Maryland Shore Regional Health is the principal provider of comprehensive health care services for more than 170,000 residents of Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot counties on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. UM Shore Regional Health’s team of more than 2,200 employees, medical staff, board members and volunteers works with various community partners to fulfill the organization’s mission of Creating Healthier Communities Together.

About the University of Maryland Medical System

The University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS) is an academic private health system, focused on delivering compassionate, high quality care and putting discovery and innovation into practice at the bedside. Partnering with the University of Maryland School of Medicine and University of Maryland, Baltimore who educate the state’s future health care professionals, UMMS is an integrated network of care, delivering 25 percent of all hospital care in urban, suburban and rural communities across the state of Maryland. UMMS puts academic medicine within reach through primary and specialty care delivered at 11 hospitals, including the flagship University of Maryland Medical Center, the System’s anchor institution in downtown Baltimore, as well as through a network of University of Maryland Urgent Care centers and more than 150 other locations in 13 counties. For more information, visit www.umms.org.