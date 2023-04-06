Raimond Center’s Historic Windows Restored, Compliments of Eco Strip

From the street, one can easily notice the unique design of the third floor dormers and original wood windows at the Kent Cultural Alliance’s Raimond Center at 101 Spring Avenue in Chestertown. They act as a jewel in the crown of this important historic building. Unfortunately some of the wood was in poor condition and the glazing holding the glass in place was failing.

With the option to replace or restore, Catherine Brooks of Eco Strip, LLC noticed these windows and knew they could and should be saved. She approached renovation General Contractor Peter Battcock of Osprey Custom Carpentry and offered to restore the original 19th windows. As with many 18th century homes in our area, the Victorian detail of third floor dormers was added to enhance the original architecture. The restoration was of particular interest to the Kent Cultural Alliance because none of the first and second floor windows were historic, and all of them needed to be replaced. Pete accepted Catherine’s offer as he knew that having original detail wherever possible was a priority for the organization.

The restoration turned out to be more challenging than originally thought. All the very small glass panes made this project particularly difficult. Yet, Catherine was able to engage Iconic Windows, a historic window restorers, and delivered a stunning outcome for the building, the KCA, and all who pass by. Be sure to look up next time you drive down Spring Avenue in Chestertown.