CBMM to Host Boat Buying 101 on April 19

Just in time for a new season on the water, the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum is aiming to help prospective boaters navigate the buying process.

CBMM Charity Boat Donations & Sales Program Director Wes Williams will lead “Boat Buying 101” on April 19 from 5:30-7:30pm in Van Lennep Auditorium, sharing the ins and outs of what to expect when purchasing a new-to-you vessel. The cost is $25, with a 20% discount for CBMM members, and registration is open now at bit.ly/BoatBuying101.

Williams is well-equipped to teach this crash course with a lengthy history of buying and selling boats. He has been a boat owner since he was 12 years old, and he spent a decade as owner/operator of a marina in Texas before arriving at CBMM in February 2021.

With this presentation, Williams aims to offer insight that can be useful to both first-time buyers and those seeking to upgrade or add to their fleet. Participants are encouraged to bring their questions about the process.

Through its Charity Boat Donations & Sales Program, CBMM accepts and sells boats year-round. Donations are tax-deductible and hassle-free, and sales directly support CBMM’s mission to explore and preserve the history, environment, and culture of the entire Chesapeake Bay region, and make this resource accessible to all.

Browse the current inventory at cbmm.org/boatdonationprogram or reach out via email (boatdonation@cbmm.org) or phone (410-745-4992) to get more information about the program.

CBMM is also now accepting vehicle donations. Find more information about the Vehicle Donation Program at cbmm.org/vehicledonationprogram.