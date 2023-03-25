Senior Director of Adults Services Joins Benedictine

Adedapo Laditan has joined Benedictine, a service provider for developmentally disabled and autistic children and adults, as the Senior Director of Adults Services. In this role, Laditan provides leadership to all aspects of the Adult Services program including management and fiscal sustainability. Benedictine’s Adult Services program serves over 90 adults that live in Benedictine owned and managed group homes or as participants in a day-only program.

“I am honored to have joined Benedictine. I see this as a great opportunity to carry on the work that is being done here in support of Benedictine’s mission of hospitality, dignity of work and compassionate caring,” stated Laditan. “My passion for supported individuals, their families, and the staff that work in this field has grown over the years. I have served in roles as a Direct Support Professional (DSP), house manager, program manager, and most recently as the Director of Quality Enhancement at the Regional Office of the Developmental Disabilities Administration, Eastern Shore.”

​​Benedictine’s Adult Services program serves adults 21 years of age and older and includes residential living accommodations in 18 group homes located on the Eastern Shore and Anne Arundel county. Adult Services manages the Meaningful Day program which is responsible for providing opportunities for participants to develop skills and seek employment, along with a personal enrichment program, and community engagement opportunities. These services are managed through Benedictine’s Easton Office employment resource center and are also open to individuals living with developmental and intellectual disabilities in the surrounding community.

Laditan shared his excitement about the vast program opportunities Benedictine offers the adults it supports especially in the area of job development. “The adults we serve bring a great spirit of enthusiasm to the workplace and they look forward to going to work and engaging with their community. We provide our job seekers skills in interviewing and problem-solving, communication, teamwork, and are trained in specific job related responsibilities. Benedictine currently collaborates with organizations in Talbot, Caroline, Anne Arundel and Queen Anne’s counties and is always looking to partner with more.” Laditan encourages businesses to reach out to Benedictine to learn more about its trained workforce and how they can bring value to their organization.

For more information on Benedictine, please go to www.benschool.org. You can reach Adedapo Laditan at Adedapo.laditan@benschool.org.

About Benedictine:

Benedictine is a non-sectarian nonprofit organization supporting close to 200 children and adults with developmental disabilities and autism achieve their greatest potential and highest level of independence. Benedictine’s year-round educational program is one of only 26 nationwide to earn a two-year accreditation from the National Commission for Accreditation of Special Education Services (NCASES). This program includes home-like living and learning options on the Ridgely, Maryland campus, for children ages 5 to 21 who come from Maryland and surrounding states. Benedictine’s Adult Services program offers employment and vocational services for transitional youth and adults, ages 22 to 70+, in the community and those who live in Benedictine’s group homes in Caroline, Talbot, and Anne Arundel Counties. Benedictine’s Easton Community Services & Training Center prepares the adults it serves to enter the workforce and collaborates with the collaborates with the Talbot, Queen Anne’s, Caroline and Dorchester County public schools to provide services to their students through the Department of Rehabilitation Services (DORS) Program. Benedictine is one of the Eastern Shore’s largest employers with over 350 employees. For more information, visit www.benschool.org.