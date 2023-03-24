Tidewater Camera Club April Speaker Meeting

On April 3rd, 2023, at 7 PM, professional photographer Howard Clark will present a program to the Tidewater Camera Club entitled “Getting from Good to Great”. This program illustrates the numerous “elements” of photography that could either enhance or degrade images. Of course, the standard elements of good composition (leading lines, s-curves, repeating details, balance, et al.), are at the top of the list. However, the effects of weather, location, camera position, or time of day, can also be major contributors to image success. Our images can also benefit from subjective elements such as humor, mystery, or surprise. Howard’s lecture illustrates all of these and many more. It ends with a look at about 15 high-quality images – giving the audience an opportunity to consider which elements may have contributed to their success. Please note: the focus of this 200-slide lecture is on capturing, creating, or improving our images rather than processing them. The program will take place from 7 PM to 8:30 PM and will include time for questions, discussion and a couple of short breaks. This will be a two-part program with Howard critiquing images on May 1st submitted by club members by April 23rd. More information about the May event is on the TCC website: https://tidewatercameraclub.org

Howard Clark has over 55 years of experience with “enthusiast” and professional level gear. Landscapes and scenics account for most of his images, and water appears in about 80% of those. He participates in two camera clubs and two art associations and has exhibited photos in 35 different galleries around D.C. Solo exhibits account for 12 of the 35. In 2020, Howard began a new career as an Adjunct Professor of Photography at Frederick Community College.

Date: April 3, 2023

Time: 7-8:30 PM

Place: Universal Unitarian Church, 7401 Ocean Gateway, Easton, MD 21601

Topic: Getting from Good to Great