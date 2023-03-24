Mid-Shore Food: Preparing to Capsize with Owner Tom Marx and Chef Mike Greenwood

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

According to Tom Marx, the Capsize restaurant in Oxford fills a special niche in the small community’s culinary offerings. The owner of the large waterfront dining establishment answers the needs of small families visiting the Eastern Shore by boat to birthday celebrations for grandmothers in a way that keeps the spirit and hospitality of Oxford front and center without the need for white linen tablecloths or loud music.

Now starting his second year at the helm, so to speak, Tom and his chef, Mike Greenwood, sat down with the Spy last week to talk about the new 2023 season for Capsize and why they love working in one of the country’s most charming small towns.

This video is approximately three minutes in length. For more information about Capsize and its opening in April please go here.