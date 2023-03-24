Journey Into the Imagination with the 2023 Chesapeake Film Festival

Save the dates! The 2023 Chesapeake Film Festival (CFF) will be LIVE Saturday, Sept. 30 and Sunday, Oct. 1 at two historic venues in Easton, MD. The Festival goes VIRTUAL October 2 through 8, bringing you more fabulous films to watch anytime, anywhere.

As we roll out our new brand “This year’s theme, Journeys into the Imagination, captures the essence of our Festival. While the films reflect the imagination of the filmmakers, they also fuel our own imagination with insights into ourselves and our world,” said Festival Director Cid Collins Walker.

The hybrid festival begins with a LIVE weekend (Sept. 30 and Oct. 1) featuring screenings, discussions and events at the Avalon Theatre and Ebenezer Theatre, as well as an Opening Day VIP Reception at the Academy Art Museum. As viewers take their seats in these beautifully restored venues, they are transported into the glory days of theatre.

“We want people to come for an immersive experience,” explained CFF Executive Director Nancy Tabor. “The venues, the social functions, the discussions, and the beauty of the Eastern Shore all add to the pleasure of watching great films.”

The VIRTUAL Festival (Oct. 2-8), which follows the LIVE Festival, gives film lovers another week of outstanding films to watch at their convenience. Viewers can screen films from a variety of genres including narratives, documentaries, shorts and animations. Take five minutes to watch a pithy short film or grab some popcorn and treat yourself to a fabulous full-length feature!

Films for both the LIVE and VIRTUAL FESTIVALS are reviewed and selected by a distinguished panel of jurors. The Chesapeake Film Festival favors independent films with exceptionally high production values that tell a great story; films that educate, entertain, and enlighten.

INVITING ALL FILMMAKERS TO SUBMIT THEIR WORK

Dozens of superb submissions are already in for the 2023 LIVE and VIRTUAL Chesapeake Film Festival! But there is still time for filmmakers to submit their best work via FilmFreeway. To qualify, films must be submitted by May 15 and completed after June 1, 2019.

CFF showcases films from seasoned professionals, emerging filmmakers, and students. For the first time, the Chesapeake Film Festival will be awarding a $500 prize for the best student short film. To qualify for that prize, filmmakers must be enrolled in undergraduate studies at a college or university.

Films are selected for their creativity and originality, story and direction. Generally, films that are not available online – or at least not until after the Chesapeake Film Festival – are given priority for the LIVE Festival. Highly-rated films that can be shared universally are selected for the VIRTUAL Festival that provides filmmakers and our audience with a global reach.

“We want to give our LIVE audience the opportunity to see great films that can’t see anywhere else,” explained CFF Festival Director Cid Collins Walker. “But there are exceptions to that guideline. For example, last year, we screened Roman Holiday, a 1953 film that introduced Audrey Hepburn to the world. But we had the honor of having producer Catherine Wyler, the daughter of the legendary director William Wyler discuss the film and her father’s other Oscar-winning classics.”

Collins Walker has invited many more award-winning filmmakers to participate in the 2023 LIVE Festival. “Talking with the people behind the scenes – the directors, cinematographers, the musicians and other wizards of the industry – is a rare and special opportunity.”

The final deadline for submitting films to the 2023 Chesapeake Film Festival is May 15 either via our website at www.chesapeakefilmfestival.com or on our webpage at FilmFreeway.com Filmmakers will be notified of the jury’s decisions by June 15.

The Chesapeake Film Festival is sponsored by Enel North America, Bluepoint Hospitality, Shared Earth Foundation, Maryland State Arts Council, Artistic Insights Fund, Talbot Arts, the Maryland Film Office, Fairfield Inn & Suites Marriott, Porch, and Hire A Helper. We invite other organizations and individuals to join our team. Your funds help us raise the bar even higher on an already stellar series of events.

For more information about sponsorships or to donate, please visit chesapeakefilmfestival.com or contact Executive Director, Nancy Tabor at 443-955-9144.