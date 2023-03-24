Haven Ministries’ Hope Warehouse Sponsors Art Auction

Haven Ministries’ Hope Warehouse is having an Art Auction benefiting Haven Ministries on Friday, April 28, 2023 at Cascia Vineyard at 1200 Thompson Creek Road in Stevensville starting at 6 p.m. Hope Warehouse offers used appliances, furniture, artwork, and building supplies for purchase in Queenstown. The sale of items at a reduced cost to the public support Haven Ministries’ other ministries in the community, including its homeless shelter, food pantry, street outreach, and resource center. The Art Auction, which will feature live and silent auctions featuring art donated by the community and local artists, will also offer lite fare and libations for guests.

Hope Warehouse often receives donations of all types of quality artwork and crafted pieces to sell to the public. Occasionally, they receive original pieces of artwork which are more valuable.

According to Joni Melotti, Hope Warehouse Manager, and Lorraine Sincavage, Lead Volunteer, who are organizing the event, “It occurred to us that an art auction might be a great way to offer a fun experience while raising money to support Haven Ministries’ many outreach programs that help citizens in our community. It also brings more attention to the presence of Hope Warehouse and Our Daily Thread and the quality donations we receive through both.”

“Additionally, we hope that we will gain more visibility as a charity to which members of our community can donate while also shining a light on our dedicated sponsors. The donations of artwork from local artists for the auction also showcase the local talent we have in the area which helps the artists as well. We are so appreciative of the generosity of our community and hope this event will expand our revenue and bring more visibility to the work of Haven Ministries in our community.”

Sponsors of the event to date include Cascia Vineyard, Kent Island Federation of Arts, and Queen Anne County Art Development. The following are sponsors who provide continued support of Haven Ministries: PNC Bank, Miltec Construction Services and Supplies, Inc., The Narrows, Judy Center Early Learning Hub, Marriage Miracles, Waterman Realty Company, Homeland Tile and Escrow, The Shore Update, Social Point Media and Marketing, What’s Up Media, Increte, and the Jacob Sloan Foundation.

Tickets for the Art Auction cost $30 in advance and include a glass of wine at the event. For further information or to buy tickets, visit haven-ministries.org or call 410-827-7194.

Love shapes the ministry, love transforms people, and hope prevails at Haven Ministries. Haven Ministries operates a seasonal Homeless Shelter, a Resource Center, and Food Pantry in Queenstown, Our Daily Thread Store in Chester, Hope Warehouse in Queenstown, and a Food Pantry Truck in Sudlersville.