Dad Jokes by Angela Rieck

Dad jokes have recently become popular, especially on Twitter.

What is a Dad Joke? A Dad Joke is a short, rarely funny, but sometimes amusing, joke. Frequently, Dad Jokes are puns or one-liners. (In my experience, the only people who think puns are funny are those who are telling them.) Since they are Dad Jokes, often the humor can be understood and appreciated by children.

So, I decided to look into the history of Dad Jokes. While these jokes have been around forever, the derivation of this term has a nebulous history—mainly because I couldn’t find its history.

Some attribute its nomenclature to a 1987 Gettysburg Times column under the headline “Don’t ban the ‘Dad’ jokes; preserve and revere them.” A sitcom and an Australian quiz show used the term regularly and may have been responsible for its current name.

Perhaps there is someone out there who has a definitive origin story, but for now, we can just say that these harmless, sweet jokes have gained popularity. You can find a daily Dad Joke on Twitter, and a weekly Dad Joke on a sports show.

It is just a light touch to the day. My nephew sends his father a Dad Joke each day and my brother-in-law forwards them to us. Here are couple of my nephew’s jokes just to make you (perhaps) chuckle.

I’m afraid for the calendar. Its days are numbered.”

My husband has been gone for a week. The police said to prepare for the worst, so I went to the Thrift Store and bought his clothing back.

Plateaus are the highest form of flattery.

Received a text from the wife saying that she was breaking up with me. Imagine how relieved I was when a couple of minutes later she texted: ‘sorry, wrong number.’

Tesla founder Elon Must is originally from South Africa, which is strange. You’d think that he was from Mad-at-gas-car.

Remember when plastic surgery was a taboo subject? Now you mention Botox, and nobody raises an eyebrow.

Two antennas got married. The wedding was okay, but the reception was incredible.

Which body part is the most reliable? Well, you can always count on your fingers.

Did you know that Albert Einstein had a younger brother named Frank? He was a monster.

I got in a fight with 1,3,5,7 & 9. The odds were against me.

People call me self-centered. But that is enough about them.

You think gas prices are high, have you seen chimneys? They’re through the roof.

Can trees poop? Yes, how else do we get Number 2 pencils? (Kids love this one.)

They’ve tried to improve the efficiency of wind farms by playing country music around them, but it’s not working because they’re big heavy metal fans.

What’s the best thing about Switzerland? I don’t know, but the flag is a big plus.

Dad, can you put my shoes on? Sorry, but I don’t think they’ll fit me.

The salesclerk asks a customer at paint store: Do you wanna box for that? Reply: No, I am against violence, can I pay with a credit card instead?

I used to play piano by ear. Now I use my hands.

You know, people say they pick their nose, but I was just born with mine.

What did the fish say when he hit the wall? Dam.

Oh well, it was a slow news day…

Angela Rieck, a Caroline County native, received her PhD in Mathematical Psychology from the University of Maryland and worked as a scientist at Bell Labs, and other high-tech companies in New Jersey before retiring as a corporate executive. Angela and her dogs divide their time between St Michaels and Key West Florida. Her daughter lives and works in New York City.