Mid-Shore Public Affairs: Town of Easton Mayoral Candidate Profiles

About a month ago, the Talbot Spy and the Avalon Foundation agreed to partner in providing the community with candidate profiles for those running for the mayor of Easton in the May 2 election.

Interviewed by the Talbot Spy editor Dave Wheelan, with the technical support of the Avalon’s Mid-Shore Community Television MCTV, these profiles center on three primary subjects; a candidate’s background, qualifications, and priorities if elected to office.

We think that our viewers will walk away much better informed on those critical themes, but will also recognize, as did the Spy and Avalon crew, that our community is all the more enriched by having such a unique collection of dedicated citizens among us.

These profiles are available for viewing in two different formats. The first, appearing below, are edited versions similar to other Spy interview format where we limit the content to each candidate’s commentary. They average about 15 minutes in length. MCTV will be broadcasting these interviews in their entirety until election day and can also be watched on the Avalon website here.

Megan Cook

Al Silverstein

Bob Willey (incumbent)