Mature Woman’s Grant by American Association of University Women

The Easton Branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) is pleased to announce the opportunity for a Mature Woman’s Grant to females age 25 and over who are residents of one of the following Maryland counties: Kent, Queen Anne’s, Caroline, Talbot or Dorchester.

The intention of this grant is to assist women who are returning to complete their college education, who are pursuing further graduate studies, or who are applying for a certificate program to enter a new career path and would benefit from some extra financial assistance in accomplishing their goal. The amount of the grant is still to be determined.

Applications for this AAUW 2023 Mature Woman’s Grant can be found at local libraries in the five-county region, at Chesapeake College, Salisbury University, University of Maryland Eastern Shore, Wicomico Community College, Washington College or electronically by request at aauwgrant@goeaston.net.

The deadline for submission, postmarked or e-mailed, is June 5, 2023. Applicants will be notified during July and August. The grants will be awarded officially at the September Easton Branch meeting of the AAUW.