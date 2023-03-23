Elementary Registration Days Next Month

Registration opens next month for Kent County Public Schools’ pre-kindergarten and kindergarten programs.

The school system offers full-day pre-K at all three of elementary schools. Pre-K is open to students who will be 4 years old on or before Sept. 1.

To register for the 2023-24 school year, contact your child’s home school to schedule an appointment.

“Children that attend Kent County Public Schoolspre-K programs are significantly more likely to be fully ready for kindergarten,” said Director of Teaching and Learning Gina Jachimowicz. “The KCPS 4-year-old students love to engage in their classroom learning environments as they build key skills like getting along with others and managing their own behaviors.”

Galena Elementary School’s registration will be held Tuesday, April 18; call 410-810-2510 for an appointment.

Rock Hall Elementary School registration is set for Wednesday, April 19; call 410-810-2622.

Registration for H.H. Garnet Elementary School in Chestertown is scheduled for Tuesday, April 25; call 410-778-6890.

Families should bring to their registration appointment the following documents:

the child’s birth certificate

completed Immunization and Health Inventory forms

proof of residence, such as a utility bill, tax bill or lease agreement

the child’s Social Security card

the child’s health insurance card

the parent’s driver’s license or government-issued photo ID

proof of custody if not a birth parent.

Families registering for pre-K are asked to provide income information as part of the registration process. Information on service options and programs will be provided to those who qualify.

The school system is asking families to bring their children with them to registration appointments this year.

The State of Maryland requires children to attend kindergarten before entering first grade, with some exceptions. All children who turn 5 years old before Sept. 1 are required to register and attend kindergarten.

Visit www.kent.k12.md.us/EarlyChildhoodEducation.aspx for additional information about the elementary schools or call your elementary school with any questions.