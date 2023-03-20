Adkins Mystery Monday: Can You Identify this Early Purple Bloom?

Happy Mystery Monday! How about another native groundcover? Can you identify this early purple bloom?
Last week, we asked you about golden ragwort (Packera aurea)! This native groundcover has year-round interest! Throughout the winter, it retains its green basal leaves. In spring, it is amongst the earlier blooming natives with bright yellow flowers. In summer, it will go to seed and in the fall, you’ll see young golden ragworts starting anew. Packera aurea readily self-seeds, so is an ideal plant for filling gaps. At Adkins Arboretum, it grows in the forested floodplain as well as the Parking Lot Alive! gardens, demonstrating its ability to grow in various soils and sun exposure. The flowers provide nectar and pollen to a variety of bees and flies! #adkinsarboretum #mysterymonday #goldenragwort #mysteryplant #parkinglotalive #winterinterest #carolinecounty
Adkins Mystery Monday is sponsored by the Spy Newspapers and Adkins Arboretum. For more information go here.
