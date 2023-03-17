Hitting the Golf Ball Better and Longer (in Years): A Chat with Hearthstone’s Dan Greaves

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The game of golf typically is picked up later in life for most of us, but that’s not the case with Dan Greaves. In fact, the director of Hearthstone’s golf program can literally say he grew up with the sport.

Born on a large Queen Anne’s County farm that eventually was sold to create one of the region’s most popular golf courses, Dan and his family watched in amazement as their backyard was transformed from wheat fields and trackers to putting greens and golf carts. In no time, Dan found every opportunity to play that course, which eventually led to a lifetime career as a professional golf pro and instructor.

When Dan took over as the director of the golf program at Hearthstone, he had a number of goals for his students. The first was to make them better players; the second was to use Hearthstone’s training expertise to allow those players to play the game longer in their life and use cutting-edge technology to accomplish those goals.

In the case of technology, Hearthstone is the only place on the Eastern Shore that has offered a custom-made HD Golf simulator. With the use of 3-D modeling and slow action video cameras, Dan’s clients learn instantly why they have been hitting the ball the wrong way and seemingly countless data points on speed, body position, and stroke efficiency. It also offers those players the ability to plug in up to 300 of the most competitive golf courses in the country if they find themselves in Talbot County when it snows or rains.

The Spy stopped by Hearthstone the other day to learn more.

This video is approximately four minutes in length. To learn more about Hearthstone’s golf program please go here.