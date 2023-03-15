Emmanuel Church Organ Concert on March 24th

The 29th season of the Emmanuel Concert Series continues at Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Chestertown presenting an organ recital by Katherine Johnson, on Friday, March 24th, at 7:30 p.m.

Katherine Johnson studies in the organ department at Oberlin Conservatory, where her principal teacher is world class organist Christa Rakich who has also performed here. She is enrolled in Oberlin’s double degree program, studying Organ Performance and English. Katherine currently serves as Organist and Music Director at Church of the Redeemer in Lorain, O.H.

Prior to taking this position, Katherine worked as Organ Scholar at Plymouth Church UCC in Shaker Heights Ohio, and before beginning at Oberlin, as the Cathee Jean Huber Organ Scholar at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Greenville, N.C.

In 2016, Katherine was awarded the first prize in the high school division of the Albert Schweitzer Organ Competition and performed on the Winner’s Recital at the 2017 Schweitzer Festival. She has participated in a number of other competitions in the southeastern U.S., including the Quimby Regional Competition for Young Organists, the Greater Columbia AGO Competition, and the 2014 ECMAEF competition in Greenville, N.C. Katherine has been a Organ Teaching Assistant at Interlochen Arts Camp, with Thomas Bara. Her former teachers are Phil Valera, Samantha Koch, and Andrew Scanlon.

Here is a chance to hear tomorrow’s famous organist at the beginning of her career.

Tickets are available at the door, $20 for adults, $5 for students.

Emmanuel Church is located at 101 Cross St. Chestertown.