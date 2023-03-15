Avalon March Events

Guy Davis

Thursday, March 16, 2023

Doors: 6:30 p.m.; Show: 7 p.m.

Stoltz Listening Room, 40 E. Dover Street, Easton, MD

“Truth be told, there just aren’t many who can deliver Americana in as interesting and

entertaining a manner – or give acoustic traditional blues such a contemporary sound – as Davis…” The Blues PowR Blog

American roots artist Guy Davis once said, “I like antiques and old things, old places, that still have the dust of those who’ve gone before us lying upon them.”

Blowing just enough dust off roots music to see its beauty is something Guy has excelled at for over twenty years of songwriting and performing. His reverence for the music of the blues masters who’ve gone before him has been evident in every album he’s ever recorded or concert he’s given.

Guy’s musical storytelling is influenced by artists like Blind Willie McTell and Big Bill Broonzy, and his musicality by artists as diverse as Lightnin’ Hopkins and Babatunde Olatunji.

http://guydavis.com/wp/

Seamus Kennedy

Friday, March 17, 2023

Doors: 7:30 p.m.; Show: 8 p.m.

Stoltz Listening Room, 40 E. Dover Street, Easton, MD

Awarded “Best Irish/Celtic Male Vocalist” every year since 1993 by The Washington Area Music Association!

In his thirty years of professional performing, Seamus Kennedy has taken his music from Alaska to Florida, Maryland to California, and a host of stops in between, playing everything from the pubs to the concert halls.

As a result, he’s a master showman of exceptional musical skills and unmatched repartee.

As a headliner at Celtic festivals such as Hunter Mountain (NY); Celtic Classic (PA); Longs Peak Scottish/Irish Festival, (CO) and at Sacramento (CA) Highland Games, Seamus’ trademark is his ongoing interaction with his audiences. From the moment he steps on stage, he starts talking to them — and encourages them to talk back!

He is quick with a quip and likes nothing better than to discover someone in the audience who is similarly inclined!

https://seamuskennedy.com/

The Met: Live in HD 12 pm Lohengrin (Wagner)

March 18, 2023, 12pm

Avalon Theatre, 40 E. Dover Street, Easton, Md.

Wagner’s soaring masterpiece makes its triumphant return to the Met stage after 17 years. In a sequel to his revelatory production of Parsifal, director François Girard unveils an atmospheric staging that once again weds his striking visual style and keen dramatic insight to Wagner’s breathtaking music, with Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin on the podium to conduct a supreme cast led by tenor Piotr Beczała in the title role of the mysterious swan knight. Soprano Tamara Wilson is the virtuous duchess Elsa, falsely accused of murder, going head-to-head with soprano Christine Goerke as the cunning sorceress Ortrud, who seeks to lay her low. Bass-baritone Evgeny Nikitin is Ortrud’s power-hungry husband, Telramund, and bass Günther Groissböck is King Heinrich.

This live cinema transmission is part of the Met’s award-winning Live in HD series, bringing opera to movie theaters across the globe.

Medium Debbie Wojciechowski

Saturday, March 18, 2023

Doors: 7:30 p.m.; Show: 8 p.m.

Stoltz Listening Room, 40 E. Dover Street, Easton, MD

During her interactions with audience members, Debbie draws on her extensive background and experience to deliver sensitive messages in a respectful manner from loved ones who have passed on to the “other side.”

Ever since her metaphysical journey began before she was 21 with two near-death experiences and the loss of her parents, Debbie has sought to learn more about her special gift…and to share it with others. Along with her formal certification as a Medium from the Lisa Williams International School of Spiritual Development, she has had a successful career in mental health and grief counseling with federal law enforcement.

Debbie feels both humbled and privileged to channel special messages from beyond to her audience.

https://www.mediumdebbie.com/

Fairytales On Ice

Sunday, March 19, 2023

Doors: 1:30 p.m.; Show: 2 p.m.

Avalon Theatre, 40 E. Dover Street, Easton, MD

Join Belle, the Beast, and some new friends as they take us on the original tale – Live On Ice!

The characters skate through adventures, magic, and celebration – but beware of the Enchantress who wants to have the beast remain a monster for the rest of his days.

Can Belle, her friends, and our royal audience help save the day?

https://www.facebook.com/fairytalesonice/

Goldpine

Thursday, March 23, 2023

Doors: 6:30 p.m.; Show: 7 p.m.

Stoltz Listening Room, 40 E. Dover Street, Easton, MD

“I love these guys…their never-ending onslaught of bold harmony is undeniable.” Andrija Tokic (Alabama Shakes)

Exposing the pains of severed relationships and unearthing the pursuits of love and purpose, Goldpine is cathartic, moody, raucous, and relevant…all intertwined into one.

Veterans of making soul-stirring music, Ben and Kassie have been offering their own brand of raw Americana for years to audiences large and small. Recent winners of the 2022 Rocky Mountain Songwriter Contest at the Red Lodge Songwriter Festival, and finalists in the Kerrville Folk Fest 2021 New Folk Competition, the duo’s bold harmonies are clearly a channel for their highly charged songwriting.

They put their hearts and souls into their music, as evidenced by their self-produced debut LP, “One”, a snapshot of the current season of their lives — symbolizing a new beginning and an homage to their past— leading them to where they are now.

Sonny Landreth & Cindy Cashdollar

Friday, March 24, 2023

Doors: 6:30 p.m.; Show: 7 p.m.

The Avalon Theatre, 40 E. Dover Street, Easton, MD

Meet Sonny Landreth and Cindy Cashdollar, the Louisiana slide guitar wizards whose trademark bottle neck chops and dobro and steel string talents culminate in world renowned showcases of guitar virtuosity.

Revered for his unique slide guitar technique, Sonny Landreth has collaborated with many legendary performers, including John Hiatt, Jimmy Buffett, Mark Knopfler and Eric Clapton.

Five-time Grammy winner Cindy Cashdollar’s expertise is in great demand on both steel guitar and dobro. She’s worked with many leading artists in various genres including Bob Dylan, Van Morrison, Rod Stewart, and Ryan Adams.

Performing a mix of original songs with contemporary and traditional blues and roots music, their shows are electric, virtuosic, and tastefully delivered by two great instrumental masters.

The Steel Wheels

Friday, March 31, 2023

Doors 7:30 p.m.; Show: 8 p.m.

The Avalon Theatre, 40 E. Dover Street, Easton, MD

Having staked their claim as independent upstarts in the burgeoning Americana scene, The Steel Wheels have long been at home in the creative space between tradition and innovation, informed by the familiar sounds of the Virginia mountains where the band was formed, but always moving forward with insightful lyrics and an evolving sound.

Whether at a joyous summer festival, in their many shows across the country and beyond, or in the studio, The Steel Wheels continue their mission set out over a decade ago: shaking up traditions to see what sticks, telling stories, and joining communities through song.

Having gained the experience of thousands of shows, festivals and many miles on the road, this stubbornly independent band has formed deep bonds with each other and the audience that sustains them.

https://www.thesteelwheels.com/