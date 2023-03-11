Chestertown Lions Club Roadside Trash Pickup

The Chestertown Lions Club will be performing their annual roadside trash pickup on March 23rd, from 9 am to noon along SR 213 from Sparkle Pools northward to the Chestertown Bridge. Drivers are asked to please be aware of pedestrians along those areas doing this public service — and please refrain from littering. Thanks from the Chestertown Lions.
