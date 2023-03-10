Celebrating Women & Girls Fund’s Two Decades of Action: Chesapeake Multicultural Resource Center

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

It should be no surprise to many that one of the very first charitable funds to sponsor the newly created Chesapeake Multicultural Resource Center (ChesMRC) in 2013 was the Women & Girls Fund of the Mid-Shore. With ChesMRC’s out-of-the-gate mission to help connect the region’s most vulnerable population to the existing network of public and private service support services, the Board of WGF instinctively knew that their goal to help women and girls was a perfect fit.

Over the last decade, WGF has been instrumental in providing essential gap funding to ensure that women have the access they need in critical areas like education, immigration, and healthcare for their families. And more recently, WGF has been a key sponsor of ChesMRC’s scouting program for girls (and boys) and summer programs designed to help these young people successfully assimilate into a new country and culture.

The Spy sat down with Matthew Peters, executive director of the Chesapeake Multicultural Resource Center, and Robbin Hill, one of the Women & Girls fund’s board members, to hear more.

This video is approximately four minutes in length. For information about the Chesapeake Multicultural Resource Center please go here. For the Women & Girls Fund please go here.