Allegra! Women’s Chorus Concert Performance

Allegra! Women’s Chorus, a prestigious 16-voice ensemble, is pleased to be performing at Trinity Cathedral, 315 Goldsborough St, Easton on March 25 at 7pm. The program will feature psalm arrangements in Basque and Latin to contemporary compositions that celebrate the act of singing. Fresh arrangements of well-known songs such as “This Little Light of Mine” and “How Can I Keep from Singing” will be heard alongside traditional African songs and original music and arrangements by Shawn Kirchner, Michael Barrett, Susan LaBarr, and Sarah Quartel. Tickets can be purchased for $10 at the door via cash or card or by visiting allegroacademyeaston.com.

The women’s chorus is conducted by Amy Morgan, an accomplished musician whose education includes a Bachelors degree in Piano Performance from Salisbury University and Masters Degree in Choral Conducting from Messiah University. Amy has extensive experience as a choral, operetta, and musical theatre director, is a member of the American Choral Directors Association, and is an active musician the Easton community. The program will be accompanied on piano by Lyn Banghart.

Allegra! was formed in the spring of 2019 and is a program of Allegro Academy, a non-profit music conservatory located downtown Easton, MD. Other programs of the Academy include the Allegro Children’s Chorus, Summer Sing choir festival, group classes and private lessons in voice, piano, violin, brass, and guitar. Exemplifying the many ways music inspires audiences, performers and students, Allegro Academy promotes a lifelong appreciation for the music and the performing arts. Allegro Academy’s mission is to offer exceptional music education and performance experiences to the greater Talbot County Area and to make these offerings affordable to all. Programs of the Academy are supported by the generosity of the Talbot County community, Talbot Arts, and the Maryland State Arts Council. For more information please visit www.allegroacademyeaston.com.