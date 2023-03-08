10 Students Inducted Into Art Honor Society

Ten student artists at Kent County High School were recognized last month for their talents and their dedication to service and leadership.
On Thursday, Feb. 2, the Dize-Michael Chapter of the National Art Honor Society at Kent County High School held its 12th induction ceremony.
Ten new members were inducted to increase the chapter membership to 29.
The new members are Heather Bilbrough, Gillian Bonass, Alexa Kendall, Jade Lee, Addisyn Litton, Ny’Auna Lively, Amber Long, Jack Rhodes, Aaron Saunders and Thomas Stecklair.
Membership in the National Art Honor Society provides students with opportunities to be recognized for their artistic talents, service and leadership roles.
The induction ceremony included a brief report of the chapter’s recent service activities, which included creating 15 portraits for children in Nigeria through the Memory Project.
It was also announced that the Soup-er Bowl dinner will return to Kent County High School Thursday, March 23 with proceeds benefiting the Kent County Food Pantry.
Photo: Ten new members are inducted into the National Art Honor Society at Kent County High School. Back row from left are members Emma Morris, Trice Moore, Jack Spray, Emily Blusk, Kendall Joyner, Elizabeth Bilbrough, Kamron Wiggins, Megan Moore and Addison Cross. New members in the front row are, from left, Alexa Kendall, Aaron Saunders, Gillian Bonass, Addisyn Litton, Ny’Auna Lively, Amber Long and Heather Bilbrough. Not pictured are new members Jade Lee, Jack Rhodes and Thomas Stecklair.
