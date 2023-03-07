YMCA Summer Camp Registration is Open

The YMCA of the Chesapeake announces that registration for youth summer programs in 2023 at its Cecil County, Easton, Henson, Kent County, Lower Shore, Perkins, Queen Anne’s County, and Robbins branches is now open. Registration is now open on the YMCA of the Chesapeake website, and camp registration fees are waived through the month of March when the promo code “2023-Camp” is used while checking out.

YMCA of the Chesapeake day camps are centered around improving the well-being of children, with the programs focusing on three areas of development: friendships, accomplishment and belonging. Kids will have the opportunity to explore nature, find new talents, try new activities, gain independence, and make lasting friendships along the way with the opportunities the Y provides.

“The Y offers a wide variety of programs ranging from athletics and arts to zip lines and canoeing that give children the opportunity to follow their passion or try something new,” said Robbie Gill, YMCA of the Chesapeake CEO. “The goal for our campers is to provide an unforgettable summer where our community’s youth can unplug and grow.”

YMCA summer camps are available for preschoolers, school-age children and teens. Most camps operate Monday-Friday, 9am-4pm with before and after camp care available at no extra charge.

For more information about specific camp programs at YMCA of the Chesapeake branches and to register, visit www.ymcachesapeake.org/programs/camps/day-camp.

About the YMCA of the Chesapeake

The Y is one of the nation’s leading nonprofits and the largest Human Service organization on the Eastern Shore; strengthening communities through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. Across the Shore, Ys engage 40,000 members and their families, regardless of age, income or background, to nurture the potential of children and teens, improve the Shore’s health and wellbeing, and provide opportunities to give back and support neighbors. The YMCA of the Chesapeake operates facilities in Caroline, Cecil, Dorchester, Kent, Talbot, Queen Anne’s and Wicomico Counties in Maryland and on Chincoteague Island in Virginia. Last year, the YMCA of the Chesapeake provided over $1,290,000 in assistance to over 16,000 community members, turning no one away due to inability to pay. Additionally, the Y spent $200,000 on outreach efforts and programming in the communities it serves.