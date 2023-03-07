Free Health Screenings Offered for Marine Industry Workers in Rock Hall on March 16

“Shore to Shore,” an afternoon featuring free health care screenings for marine industry workers, is planned for Thursday, March 16, 12 noon to 4 p.m. in Rock Hall.

Provided by UM Shore Medical Center’s Rural Health Care Transformation Team and the Shore Community Outreach Team (formerly known as the Mobile Wellness Team) in partnership with Choptank Community Health Services, the “Shore to Shore” event will take place at the American Legion Post 228, 21423 East Sharp Street in Rock Hall. Screenings offered include blood pressure checks, hearing tests, skin checks for signs of melanoma and A1C measurement for diabetes.

As an incentive to participate in the event, the first 40 participants to undergo all four screenings will receive a $100 gas card. No appointment is needed; screenings will be conducted on a first-come, first-served basis.

“We know that watermen, boat builders, marina workers and others in the marine industry work long hours that can make it hard to get to their primary care providers and various medical specialists for evaluation of possible health issues,” said Lara Wilson, Director, Rural Health Care Transformation, UM Shore Medical Center at Chestertown. “We are excited to offer a convenient, one-stop opportunity to get key screenings done all at once, including free refreshments and the gas card opportunity as a bonus.”

