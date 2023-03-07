Eastern Shore Sea Glass & Coastal Arts Festival Back at CBMM April 22-23

The Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum is set to welcome the Eastern Shore Sea Glass & Coastal Arts Festival back to its waterfront campus on April 22-23.

The popular festival kicks off CBMM’s slate of annual events, running 10am–5pm Saturday and 10am–4pm Sunday, with all tickets valid for admission on both days. Tickets are on sale now at cbmm.org/seaglassfestival.

“I’m really excited about this year’s festival!” Eastern Shore Sea Glass and Coastal Arts Festival Founder and Organizer Kim Hannon said. “We have amazing new artisans from all over the country, plus so many of our returning artisans who always bring beautiful art, jewelry and so much more. We hope our guests have a great time hunting for unique treasures during the two-day event while making some great memories and new friends along the way!”

This edition of the Eastern Shore Sea Glass & Coastal Arts Festival will highlight more than 90 artisans and craftspeople from around the country exhibiting and selling coastal and sea-glass related jewelry, home décor, art, and more. A full listing of vendors and more information can be found at seaglassfestival.com.

Each two-day festival ticket includes entrance to the Eastern Shore Sea Glass & Coastal Arts Festival, live music, and all the exhibitions and historic structures on the CBMM campus. Food and beverages will also be available for purchase, including beer, wine, and cocktails.

CBMM’s Tolchester Beach Bandstand will host a full schedule of live music from local acts over the two days. Chris Sacks Band (10am–1pm) and Jayme Dingler (1:30-5pm) are set to take the stage on Saturday, while Anna Burgess (10am–1pm) and Dave Hawkins (1:30–4pm) form Sunday’s lineup.

Executive Director of The Beachcombing Center and sea glass expert, Mary McCarthy, will be available for shard ID throughout the weekend, and Patriot Cruises will offer cruise discounts both days at 12:30pm and 2:30pm. Guests can use code seaglass during checkout on patriotcruises.com to receive 1/2 off their tickets.

The two-day festival ticket is $7 for CBMM member adults and active members of the military (with ID); $19 for non-member adults; $16 for seniors (age 65 and up), college students and retired military (both with ID); $7 for non-member children ages 6–17; and free for member children 6–17, and all children 5-and-under. CBMM members at the Family & Friends level and above can also receive the $7 discounted admission for two adult guests.

In addition to advanced sales online, tickets will be available at CBMM the day of the event. No single-day tickets will be sold to this rain or shine event.

Additional free event parking will be available at St. Michaels Middle/High School, with a complimentary shuttle service to and from CBMM running throughout the festival.

For safety reasons, non-service dogs need to be kept home during CBMM festivals, including the Eastern Shore Sea Glass & Coastal Arts Festival. Carry-on alcohol from dock or land is prohibited.