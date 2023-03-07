Beach, Chipouras & Scott Join Rebuilding Together Kent County Board

Rebuilding Together Kent County has enthusiastically welcomed three new members to their board of directors, joining the team working to end substandard housing in Kent County.

Meredith Beach, a member of the Maryland Bar Association, is currently and has been for the past seven years, legal counsel to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) where she provides research, analysis, and litigation support on a full range of issues. Prior to this, she spent nine years performing legal analysis and legislative drafting on affordable housing, social services, transportation and zoning regulation issues for the Howard County, MD Council.

Having moved to Chestertown a year ago, Meredith was looking for a way to get involved with an organization with whom she could have an impact on the quality of life of her fellow residents. “Rebuilding Together, focused on providing services to enhance income-eligible residents’ healthy living situations, fit that desire, and affords me the opportunity to integrate into and contribute to my community in a meaningful way.”

Courtney Chipouras is a realtor and agent with Benson and Mangold Real Estate. As a native of Rock Hall, Courtney brings a deep knowledge of the communities, landscapes and back roads of the Chesapeake region with a special focus on Kent County. In addition to receiving many real estate awards that highlight her skills and capabilities, she has been committed to “giving back” to her community. Her high energy approach towards contributing and connecting with people, and her knowledge of housing issues, inventory and resources, makes her a valuable member of Rebuilding Together Kent County’s team.“ Since I’m in the housing business, the chance to help those in need fix-up their homes in order to live healthier and safer lives, is a natural fit for my interests.”

Deborah Scott, who was raised in Kent County, is a twenty-year veteran of the U.S. Army in which the majority of her time was spent with the Inspector General’s team traveling to bases in the U.S. and abroad conducting audits of base operations. In doing so, she lived in 27 states, Korea, Panama and Germany. After retirement, Ms. Scott worked for the U.S. Postal Service and also ran an adult day care center.

She is glad to be back in her home county getting involved with her community and helping out with many family members. She connected with Rebuilding Together Kent County when she was in need of a new roof. Her veteran’s status allowed RTKC to tap into a veterans’ program and get her that roof. Not surprisingly, Deborah as a result, wants to help others in Kent County who also need essential home repairs. Serving on RTKC’s board and volunteer committee, and participating in home repair projects herself, fits that desire.

Rebuilding Together Kent County’s mission is repairing homes, revitalizing communities, and rebuilding lives. They leverage gifts of time, money, skill and labor to repair and rehabilitate homes for income-eligible seniors, veterans, those living with disabilities, and families in Kent County. All work is done at no cost to homeowners who meet the eligibility criteria. This is an equal opportunity program. Learn more at RebuildingTogetherKCMD.org.

RTKC is always seeking interested community members to get involved on its board and committees that support the organization’s mission, and/or get directly involved in rebuilding projects. Contact info@rtkc.org to learn more.