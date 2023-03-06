Dorchester Public Schools and Blueprint for Maryland’s Future: A Chat with Superintendent Dave Bromwell

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

It seems like it’s always a positive thing when your public school superintendent has had some former tie with their school district before being in this significant leadership position. But rarely is it the case when that superintendent has not only spent their entire professional career in a county’s schools but attended those same schools starting in the first grade through high school. And it is more frequent than one might guess that those rising to these positions come with a teaching background in the system before being appointed.

But that is indeed the case with Dorchester County’s Superintendent David Bromwell’s remarkable story. From elementary school until he entered college, David’s journey has allowed him to see not only some of Dorchester County’s best days but also some of its most challenging in a lifetime of being a student and educator.

That long view has clearly helped Bromwell as he now enters his third year as the chief executive of the county’s schools. And it also has given him a particular perspective on where DCPS has been and where it needs to go as the superintendent works with the local school board and his staff to implement the state’s massive education reform act, commonly known as Blueprint for Maryland’s Future.

For David, the challenges facing the DSPS have certainly been fully impacted by the COVID years and the significant toll it took on students across the country. Nonetheless, Bromwell is clear that for him and many teachers who have served with him over decades, the greatest impact that the school district was the loss of significant industries like Airpax Corporation and Western Publishing, which resulted in the county’s loss of almost 15,000 well-paying jobs and the eventual loss of students entering Dorchester schools it caused.

In the Spy’s first interview with Superintendent Bromwell, he talks about some of those changes and his concerns as the school district begins the Blueprint’s new vision and works closely with the County Council and the State to make sure Dorchester County can fund this transformational moment.

This video is approximately 12 minutes in length. For more information about Dorchester County Public Schools please go here.