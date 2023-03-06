Adkins Mystery Monday: Who Did We Find on a Fallen Branch?

Happy Mystery Monday! Not many things in nature are bright red right now, but this little critter is! Who did we find on a fallen branch?

Last week, we asked you about haircap moss (Polytrichum spp.). There are three species of Polytrichum reported for Caroline County and they may be differentiated by the color of the leaf tips. This moss is relatively abundant in the woods and along the streambanks at Adkins. Polytrichum mosses are endohydric, which means they conduct water from the base of the plant, even though they are classified as non-vascular plants. These haircap mosses also have a unique photosynthetic structure and arrangement that allow it to minimize water loss in dry conditions. Mosses may be small, but they offer so much to the ecosystem and provide habitat for a variety of small invertebrates.