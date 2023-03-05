United Way of Kent County Announces Annual Application Process

United Way of Kent County (UWKC) invites agencies to apply for funds for its 2024 allocations. Applications are due Saturday, April 15, 2023. Information may be found online at the UWKC website. https://unitedwayofkentcounty.org/news/2023-uwkc-application/. A webinar is scheduled for March 23rd from 4-5 pm for those with questions about the application. Please contact Hope Clark at executivedirector@unitedwayofkentcounty.org if you would like to attend.

Last year 23 Partner Agencies were awarded a total of $160,000. An Allocations Committee reviews applications, with a particular view toward proposed assistance to Kent County residents in UWKC’s three impact areas: Education, Financial Stability, and Health. UWKC is committed to programs and activities that are free of racial or ethnic discrimination. UWKC endeavors to provide and maintain an environment that fosters respect among all members of the community.

Donations to UWKC may be made at any time via the website unitedwayofkentcounty.org or by mail to United Way of Kent County, P.O. Box 594, Chestertown, MD 21620.