Delmarva Review: Dippin’ Dots by A. J. Granger

Author’s Note: Tradition is like a mighty river; no matter how vast its depths, no matter how calm or turbulent its waters, the river always has a beginning and an end. Provoked by questions over my need for over-priced ice cream, “Dippin’ Dots” is a conscious dive upstream, an attempt to traverse through memory and time to find the beginning of the river, to find truth in the mountain’s snow, and to understand why change feels so much like a waterfall.

Dippin’ Dots

Every time I go to a theme park, or game,

I get chocolate in the largest size, those

melting marbles of sweet tradition,

dancing across my tongue through

a temporal gate to those summer nights

at Harbor Park, when the Norfolk Tides

still played AAA for the New York Mets,

and their all-star catcher Mike Piazza

was in town because of a pulled groin;

those nights when I was a true fan,

armed with a blazing smile, leaning

on the seat’s edge, and sandwiched

between my parents, as Number 31

stepped through my first baseball card

found in a box of Cocoa Pebbles,

into the flesh and blood of Waterside

District, granting this eight-year-old’s wish

like Robin Williams playing the Genie,

while my hands held onto a blue bowl

shaped like a helmet, full of dippin’ dots,

in a time when baseball was pure

as spoons of ice cream and family,

together, gave the night its spark;

a time before the Tides changed teams

and Piazza retired his mitt, a time before

the Genie hung himself, and my wish

for only one Christmas melted away.

⧫

A.J. Granger is a graduate and former Centennial Scholar of James Madison University with a BA in Media Arts and Design. His poems have appeared in Red Weather, Gardy Loo, and Black Fox Literary Magazine. Currently, he lives in Norfolk, Virginia where he dabbles with photography and voice- over while vigorously at work on his first collection of poems.

