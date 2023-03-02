WAF Exhibits at KIFA

Working Artist Forum Artists (WAF) will Hold a Judged Art Exhibition at Kent Island Federation of Arts from April 6th through May 4th, 2023.

The exhibit will be judged by Brad Ross, an award-winning Plein Air painter and popular drawing and painting instructor at the Academy Art Museum in Easton. Co-chairpersons of this exhibit are WAF members Maureen Wheatley and Georgette Toews.

Three Judge’s Awards of Excellence Awards will be awarded by WAF at a reception on Thursday April 13, 2023 from 5 to 7 pm. In addition, a Memorial People’s Choice Award will be given and announced by KIFA at the end of the show.

During this exhibit period a Featured Wall of Remembrance of art will be displayed in honor of deceased WAF Artists.

WAF Members are practicing artists with a high level of education, expertise, and experience in the visual arts. The professional expertise of WAF members is fostered through programs, group critiques, demonstrations, workshops and member exhibitions. More information on WAF and its members and events can be found at www.WorkingArtistsForum.com.

KIFA is a non-profit organization that for 60 years has supported artists of all ages and experience on the Eastern Shore through exhibitions, education and events celebrating all the arts. Many KIFA artists have been or currently are WAF Members,as well as having taught art at KIFA. Kent Island Federation of Arts is located at 405 Main Street, Stevensville MD 21666.

For more information contact arthousekifa@gmail.com – 410-643-7424