March 2, 2023

The Chestertown Spy

An Educational News Source for Chestertown Maryland

Going Down Scrapple Road: A Chat with Filmmaker Kurt Kolaja

Almost since the Spy began in 2009, we have worked with and admired Crumpton-based documentary filmmaker Kurt Kolaja. Beginning in our first year, we stood in awe of his second feature film, where he made the beloved Kent County Marching Band the main subject, showing all the charm, humor, and simple humanity of a community treasure and making it enjoyable for a much wider audience.

Since then, Kurt has explored several off-beat subjects, including his moving a family barn to the Eastern Shore, the journey of a middle-aged wrestler, and more recently, the ponies of Chincoteague, all of whom bring a special affection for the people and places that make up his storytelling.

This time around, Kolaja continues his search for the untraditional narrative with a warm-hearted look at one of the Eastern Shore’s most popular breakfast staples; the sometimes misunderstood Scrapple.

This video is approximately nine minutes in length. For more information about Scapple Road please go here.
Dylan Wayne is the owner and editor at Shore Studios where he coordinates all projects from shooting to video/photo editing. For five years he studied acting in New York City where he discovered an aptitude for cinematography, photography, and editing. Now a certified drone pilot under the FAA Part 107, Dylan brings his accumulated experience as a pilot and a filmmaker.

  2. I can’t wait to see the film. I was hooked at the words, “it’s best right out of the pot.” My father always said the same thing. And he should know, He was raised by Gilbert Hadaway, one of the founders of Hadaway Bros. Sausage and Scrapple, made right here in Chestertown. Hadaway Bros. was one of the Mid-Atlantic’s premier scrapple brands for many years. Thank you, Kurt for documenting such a special part of our heritage.

