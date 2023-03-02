Going Down Scrapple Road: A Chat with Filmmaker Kurt Kolaja

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Almost since the Spy began in 2009, we have worked with and admired Crumpton-based documentary filmmaker Kurt Kolaja. Beginning in our first year, we stood in awe of his second feature film, where he made the beloved Kent County Marching Band the main subject, showing all the charm, humor, and simple humanity of a community treasure and making it enjoyable for a much wider audience.

Since then, Kurt has explored several off-beat subjects, including his moving a family barn to the Eastern Shore, the journey of a middle-aged wrestler, and more recently, the ponies of Chincoteague, all of whom bring a special affection for the people and places that make up his storytelling.

This time around, Kolaja continues his search for the untraditional narrative with a warm-hearted look at one of the Eastern Shore’s most popular breakfast staples; the sometimes misunderstood Scrapple.