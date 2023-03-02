Easton Musicians Present Concert at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church

Easton Musicians present a concert on Sunday, March 19, 4 p.m. at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, Easton.

The Mid-Shore Maryland chapter of the American Guild of Organists will present a program of music for the organ, piano, both as a solo and in duet with the organ, flute, cello, trumpet and handbells. Performers will include Dr. Mark Higginbottom, Ranee Reitz, organist of St. Mark’s, David Hasek, William Thomas, organist of Christ Church, St. Michael’s, and his wife, Diane Spencer Thomas, Ken Brown, organist of the Cathedral of the Incarnation in Baltimore, and Dr. Cora Brunerfrom Holy Trinity Church, Oxford with cellist Denise Nathanson, Barbara Reinhardt, solo handbells, and Warren Prender, trumpet.

Come and enjoy this free concert featuring a variety of music played by local musicians.