Bordley History Center Now Open

The Bordley History Center, located at 301 High Street, is now open after its winter hiatus.

Beginning Thursday, March 2, the Bordley museum and gift shop will be open Thursdays and Fridays, 11 am-2 pm, and Saturdays, 10 am-1 pm. The Bordley will also be open on First Fridays, 5 pm-7 pm. The museum is free and open to the public.

The Bordley window exhibit currently features the African American Heritage Walk, a self-guided tour of Chestertown’s many sights commemorating the town’s rich African American history and telling the stories of the men and women who helped build Chestertown into a bustling commercial success. The full exhibit can be seen at the Cerino Center at the Chestertown Marina.

Inside the Bordley museum has a major exhibit on Radcliffe Mill, the oldest mill in Kent County, dating to 1694. The exhibit traces the Mill through its several owners and iterations, from grist mill for wheat to strawboard factory to manufacturer of Rosebud Flour to today’s office/restaurant complex. A smaller, companion exhibit featuring other Kent County mills is available at the County Office Building.

The Bordley museum also has several smaller exhibits including a pictorial history of 329 High Street, which is currently being renovated into a restaurant.

The Bordley’s gift shop has an extensive collection of books on local history, as well as locally themed gift items, including those from Rock Hall designer Becky McVan.

The Bordley History Center is the headquarters for the Historical Society of Kent County. The Society also maintains the only research library and archive devoted solely to Kent County history. The library is open by appointment only; contact director@kentcountyhistory.org or (410) 778-3499.