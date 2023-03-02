Americana Singer/Multi-Media Program at the Mainstay

On Saturday, March 18th, The Mainstay in Rock Hall, in partnership with the Hedgelawn Foundation, is pleased to present Americana singer/songwriter John John Brown. Brown’s program includes a multi-media presentation, which he titles Songs, Stories, & Art- Lessons from Strangers that weaves together storytelling songs and the visual arts in a live music performance. It integrates projected visual art images, iconic photographs, storytelling, and songs that take in the lives of 14 unique characters. His program presents an imaginative and colorful world revealing the idea that all people, strangers alike, have a story we can learn from. The protagonists come from all walks of life; from an aging Vietnam Vetto a trumpet playing orphan, a married couple debating evolution, to a young man with mental illness wandering the aisles of Walmart. Music critics have commented that the songs are so well written that “every song could be a short story”. Press reports have also noted that “John Prine is a clear influence in the way Brown rolls astute observations and a humorous slant into his lyrics”. In recent years, John John has been chosen as a Kerrville New Folk winner and an Emerging Artist at the prestigious Falcon Ridge Folk Festival in New York State.

Showtime for the live concert event is 8 pm. Tickets are $20 in advance of the show, and $25 at the door, and can be purchased online at mainstayrockhall.org. Phone reservations are accepted by calling (410) 639-0331. The Mainstay is located at 5753 N Main Street in Rock Hall, Maryland. It’s regular calendar of local, regional, and nationally touring artists features a live performance every week of the year (February through December) in a variety of music genres.

This program is made possible with funds provided by The Hedgelwan Fund, the Maryland State Arts Council and the Kent Cultural Alliance.