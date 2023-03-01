Calling Local Color Artists to Register for the Juried Annual Local Color Art Show

The Working Artists Forum (WAF), under the auspices of the annual Plein Air Easton (PAE) Competition and Arts Festival, sponsors a juried and judged art exhibit each year entitled “Local Color”. Local Color features two-dimensional art in various painting mediums. Eligibility to enter includes all artists residing on the Delmarva Peninsula in MD, DE or VA, as well as any member of WAF, with the exception of any artists who have been juried into the Plein Air – Easton Competition.

ABOUT THE EXHIBIT – WHERE and WHEN?

Local Color is held at Christ Church in Easton, Maryland.

This year the dates for Local Color are July 20 through July 23, 2023 with AWARDS totaling $1800

For HOW TO ENTER AND WHAT TO ENTER visit https://workingartistsforum.com/local-color/ for the Prospectus for all pertinent information and to enter the jurying process.

BUT DON’T DELAY, the DEADLINE IS MARCH 12TH!!!.

ACCEPTANCE NOTIFICATION will be by email no later than March 28th.