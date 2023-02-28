The Garfield Center’s Gala Features Broadway Stars

The Garfield Center for the Arts is extremely excited to announce that its 2023 Gala Fundraiser, Broadway by the River: From the Bay to Broadway, will feature the return of Matt Wood to his area roots for a spectacular night of Broadway classic and contemporary song performances. Joining Matt are two Broadway friends and associates, Amanda Rose and Daniel Quadrino. The Garfield Center’s Gala will be held March 11, 2023 and tickets can be purchased via their website at www.garfieldcenter.org or through the box office at 410-810-2060.

Matt Wood is originally from Queen Anne’s County, where he graduated from QACHS. Most recently seen onstage touring the country as husky kid icon Augustus Gloop in the 1st National Tour of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Matt made his Broadway debut in Spongebob Squarepants. His favorite regional credits include Roger in Grease (Paper Mill Playhouse) and Luther Billis in South Pacific (Engeman Theatre). Fans of TV’s “Law & Order: SVU” may remember him as Officer Kenneth Parker in 2013 and 2014. Matt earned his BFA from NYU/Tisch. Having appeared in multiple local productions before heading off to New York for school and Broadway success, Matt is thrilled to be returning home and performing for a local Eastern Shore audience once again.

Amanda Rose was most recently seen Off-Broadway in Merrily We Roll Along starring Daniel Radcliffe and Johnathon Groff. She will continue with that production as it heads to Broadway this fall. Previous to that she was seen on Broadway and touring the country in shows like Holiday Inn (Linda u/s), Wicked (Nessarose), Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (Mrs. Bucket), Dr. Dolittle starring Tommy Tune, and Oklahoma! (Laurey). Her most recent Off-Broadway and regional theatre credits include Dear Jane, A Play (Jane) at NYC’s Theatre Row, Gypsy (Louise) at Pittsburgh’s CLO, 9 to 5 (Judy) at Philadelphia’s Walnut St. Theatre, A Chorus Line (Kristine) and Curtains (Nikki) at New Jersey’s Paper Mill Playhouse, Sunset Boulevard (Betty) at Pittsburgh’s CLO and Pennsylvania’s Fulton Theatre, and Miss Saigon (Ellen) at Maine’s Ogunquit Playhouse.

Daniel Quadrino is a singer-songwriter. His latest release, “Feel Your Love,” can be found on iTunes, Spotify and other music streaming platforms. He has appeared on Broadway in Wicked, Newsies and Bye Bye Birdie. National Tour credits include Waitress and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. On TV, he appeared in NBC’s Peter Pan Live! Regional credits include Crutchie in Newsies (The Muny/PCLO), Sam + 39 others in Fully Committed (TWN) and Toodles in FLY (La Jolla Playhouse). Find him on social media at @dannyquadrino.

VIP ticket holders will enjoy a sampling of hors d’oeuvres from Happy Chicken, chocolates from Bespoke Chocolates, and an open bar. Doors open for VIP ticket buyers at 6:30 PM. Show-only tickets, which will allow attendees to enjoy the show from the balcony, are also available. Doors open for show-only ticket buyers at 7:30 PM. Cocktail attire is encouraged for all attendees.