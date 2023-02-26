Maryland Tax Credits Awarded to Main Street Historic Chestertown

Main Street Historic Chestertown (MSHC) has been awarded for the 5th year an allocation of $20,000 in Maryland state tax credits to support its 2023 fundraising efforts. The Community Investment Tax Credits (CITC) are awarded by the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development through a highly competitive application process. The CITC program provides a tax credit to donors equal to 50% of any donation of $500 or greater.

Main Street Historic Chestertown is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization whose mission is to foster an inviting, diverse and prosperous downtown. It is part of a national network founded by the National Trust for Historic Preservation to revitalize America’s historic commercial districts.

With this year’s allocation of tax credits, MSHC is seeking donations in support of its marketing and tourism projects. These include printing of the Chestertown Visitors’ Guide, regional digital and print ads, and other promotional materials and events that attract tourists. Throughout the year, MSHC hosts a variety of well-known events that enhance the experience of residents and visitors alike, including Cars on High and the Chestertown Car Show, Carnival on High, the Tea Party Block Party, and Dickens of a Christmas.

In addition to special events, MSHC also offers a façade improvement grant program, manages streetscape and beautification efforts, assists with special projects such as Aunt Sarah’s Playground, and is working on pedestrian lighting and wayfinding projects.

“Main Street is committed to enhancing the experience of being in Chestertown, both for residents and visitors,” remarked Nina Fleegle, Executive Director. “We are proud to be able to offer these tax credits as an extra incentive to our supporters.”

MHSC has credits available through December 2023. Donors interested in tax credits should contact the Main Street office at 410-778-2991 or director@mainstreetchestertown.org, prior to sending a donation.