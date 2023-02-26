Healthy Living Classes Begins March 2 in St. Michaels

The St. Michaels Community Center in partnership with the Talbot County Health Department is offering two classes promoting healthier living that are free and open to the public, with limited participation and preregistration needed.

Both six-week classes take place in small group settings at the St. Michaels Community Center at 207 N. Talbot St. and include a cooking demonstration that will show how to prepare healthy meals utilizing ingredients available from the pantry. Dinner will be provided to all participants.

The first class focuses on chronic disease self-management and takes place on Thursdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. beginning March 2 and continuing through April 6.

The workshop will provide tips and techniques for pain and fatigue management, dealing with depression, healthy eating and exercise, medication management, working with healthcare providers, goal setting, problem solving, and more.

Diabetes self-management is the focus of the second class and takes place on Wednesdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. beginning March 22 and continuing through April 26.

This workshop will help adults with Type 2 diabetes or who are pre diabetic with management tips including defining diabetes, dealing with stress, appropriate exercise, carb-counting, addressing high and low blood sugar, healthy eating, menu planning, and more.

Registration for the workshops can be made by calling SMCC at 410-745-6073 or emailing stephanie@stmichaelscc.org.

The Maryland Living Well Center of Excellence serves residents throughout the state of Maryland with a variety of evidence-based programs to improve self-management of chronic conditions along with wellness programs promoting health and preventing disease.

Donations to the St. Michaels Community Center’s annual fund and proceeds from its Treasure Cove Thrift Shop, located on Railroad Ave. in St. Michaels, help provide essential human services, programs, and community events for people in St. Michaels and from throughout Maryland’s Bay Hundred area. The nonprofit is currently undergoing an adaptive redesign of its building, with architectural renderings, new programming information, and more at www.stmichaelscc.org/future.