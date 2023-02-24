Pickering Creek Audubon Center March Public Programs

Nature Walk at Pickering Creek’s New Forest
Wednesday, March 8, 2023
3:30-5:00 PM
$5 per person
Join Director, Mark Scallion, for an exploration of the Center’s newly acquired woods. We’ll start by walking Pickering’s meadow trail and then duck into the adjacent woods for a ramble across open woodland. Highlights could include woodpeckers, owls, turkeys, foxes and more. Walks are a great introduction to the Center’s campus and programs and an opportunity for you to learn more about what the Center has to offer and for us to learn about your interests. REGISTER HERE
Waterfowl Migration
Saturday, March 11th
7 am – 8:30 am
$5 per person
Out with the old and in with the new! It’s the time of year when our wonderful winter waterfowl are off to their summer destinations and some migratory friends stop off on their long journeys. Join Pickering Creek naturalists as we enjoy a short walk into our wetlands to look for ducks, swans and geese before they’re gone until the fall! REGISTER HERE
Volunteer for Spring Trail Day
Saturday, March 18, 2023
9:00-11:00 am
Get outdoors to enjoy signs of spring as you help us prepare our trails for upcoming spring school field trips and welcoming for visitors. We will be continuing our ongoing trail maintenance and care along our Farm to Bay trail. This will include “mulching” the trail with wood chips, lining it with branches and clipping back briars as needed. There’s something for everyone and many hands accomplish satisfying progress you can see on the trail.
Whimsy: Signs of Spring
Friday, March 31st
3:30 – 5 PM
$5 per person
Say goodbye to winter and hello to warmer weather, wildflowers blooming and creatures large and small coming out of their winter daze! Join Pickering Creek naturalists as we search for signs of spring with an easy walk around our meadows and forest. Help us find our first fiddleheads and march through a meadow of mayapples as we prepare for spring to finally arrive! Recommended for ages 4-7 but everyone is welcome! REGISTER HERE
