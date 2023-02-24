Harris Announces 2023 Congressional Art Competition

Congressman Andy Harris (MD-01) is pleased to announce that the 2023 Congressional Art Competition is now open for submissions. The competition recognizes talented high school artists from around the country and is supported by the entirety of the U.S. House of Representatives.

All high school students in Maryland’s First Congressional District are encouraged to apply. A winner from each congressional district will be chosen to display his or her artwork in the U.S. Capitol building for one year.

Since the first Congressional Art Competition in 1982, over 650,000 high school students have submitted their artwork to the competition judges.

For full competition guidelines and the student release forms, please visit Congressman Harris’ website at harris.house.gov. Go to the “Services” tab at the top of the screen and click on “Art Competition.” Artwork can be submitted to any of our district offices on Mondays, Tuesdays, or Thursdays. Please call one of the office’s listed below to schedule a time to drop off your artwork.

Bel Air District Office – 410-588-5670

Kent Island District Office- 410-643-5425

Salisbury District Office- 443-944-8624

The deadline for submissions to our office is April 24, 2023.

Congressman Harris Statement: “I am pleased to announce that the House of Representatives is sponsoring the 2023 nation-wide Congressional art competition this spring, and I look forward to recognizing the talented young artists of Maryland’s First District. I am continuously impressed by the submissions we receive, and I eagerly anticipate seeing the winning piece from our district hanging in the U.S. Capitol as I walk to vote each session.”

For media inquiries, please contact Congressman Harris’ Washington, DC office at 202-225-5311, or contact Anna Adamian at Anna.A@mail.house.gov