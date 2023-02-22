Compass’ Grief Support Services Winter Offerings

Compass’ Grief Services team will be hosting a variety of different support groups and workshops coming up. One of the critical factors in healing is the support of other people. Having a community of others who have also experiences grief allow you to feel someone else “gets it”. With each group and workshop below our grief support group will give you the tools for handling grief, plus the support of others with similar losses.

Loss of a Spouse or Partner 8-Week Support Group (Feb. 23-Apr. 13): A critical aspect in healing is the support of other people. This 8-week support group (every Thursday 12:00-1:30pm) for individuals who have lost a spouse or partner will be structured around discussion and sharing with the goal of fostering peer support and introducing tools and skills to navigate your grief. Please join us! For more information, contact Rhonda Knotts at 443-262-4109 or rknotts@compassregionalhospice.org.

All Loss8-Week Support Group (Feb.23-Apr.13): This 8-week support group (every Thursday 6:00-7:30 pm) is for individuals 18 and older, who have experienced any type of loss. Throughout the course of 8 weeks, this will be a safe space to share your journey with others who have had similar experiences. Your feelings and reactions are common in what feels like an abnormal situation or uncharted waters. To register or get more information contact Sherrie Young at syoung1@compassregionalhospice.org or 443-262-4120

Bereaved Parents Group: Join our monthly drop-in group (first Monday of the month) for individuals (18 and older), who have experienced the loss of a child at any age, regardless of the circumstances. It is located at the Hope & Healing Center (Barnette Center). This support group is a safe place for parents to understand that they are not alone in their grief and to appreciate that everyone grieves differently. For more information, contact Rhonda Knotts at 443-262-4109 or rknotts@compassregionalhospice.org.

Caregiver Support Group: Family caregivers take on so much-from cooking and cleaning to managing medications, looking after finances, and coordinating doctor appointments. It is a monthly drop-in group on the second Thursday of each month 1:00-2:30pm. It will be hosted at the Hope & Healing Center (Barnette Center) (255 Comet Dr. Centreville, MD 21617). This is a place where spouses and adult children can share their sorrows and problems, joys and successes, resources and solutions. Please reach out to Rhonda Knotts 443-262-4109 or rknotts@compassregionalhospice.org with any questions.

Stigmatized Loss: Join our monthly drop-in group (last Tuesday of the month 6:00-7:30pm) for individuals (18 and older). A critical aspect in healing is sharing and connection. The goal of this monthly drop-in is to provide a safe, supportive space for individuals who have lost a loved one to overdose or suicide. We hope you can join us. It is located at the Hope & Healing Center (Barnette Center) (255 Comet Dr. Centreville, MD 21617). For more information, contact Sherrie Young 443-262-4120 or syoung1@compassregionalhospice.org.

Men’s Coffee Hour: Join our monthly drop-in group staring March 14th(second Tuesday of the month9:00-10:00am).

Imagine a social outlet for men

Imagine a place where everyone’s intent is to hear what to say

Imagine a place where you are encouraged to move forward through life’s challenges and towards your aspirations and goals

It’s free. It’s confidential. It’s facilitated. Take a step and discover what other men are doing to navigate through life’s challenges. The group will be meeting at the Hope & Healing Center (Barnette Center) (255 Comet Dr. Centreville, MD 21617). For more information, contact Sherrie Young 443-262-4120 or syoung1@compassregionalhospice.org.

Compass has more support groups and events coming up throughout the year. If you have any questions about these groups or would like to learn more about Compass’ grief support services, please contact Rhonda Knotts at rknotts@compassregionalhospice.org or 443-262-4109.

Compass

Since 1985, Compass has been allowing patients to spend their final months the way they choose, guiding loved ones after a life-limiting diagnosis, and showing individuals healthy ways to manage their grief. Today, the organization is a regional provider of hospice care, supportive care, and grief services in Caroline, Kent, and Queen Anne’s counties. Whether serving their patients in private residences, skilled nursing facilities, or Compass’ residential center in Centreville, staff and volunteers are guided by their mission to ensure that individuals facing end of life can live out their days in a full and meaningful way.

Compass is a fully licensed, independent, community-based nonprofit organization certified by Medicare and the state of Maryland and accredited by the Joint Commission. It is affiliated with the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization and the Hospice & Palliative Care Network of Maryland. For more information about Compass, call 443-262-4100 or visit compassregionalhospice.org.