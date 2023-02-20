Adkins Mystery Monday: What Native Biennial has Unique Tubular Seed Capsules?

Happy Mystery Monday! What native biennial has unique tubular seed capsules and is an important plant for wildlife?

Last week, we asked you about lichens! Lichen are a complex life form composed of fungi (sometimes multiple species) and algae or cyanobacteria that function together in symbiosis! Wow, what an ecological mind bender! There are 299 species of lichen documented on the Delmarva. Lichen grow relatively slowly on substrates (rocks, wood, etc.) and are one of the first organisms to grow in an area. There are three main growth forms of lichen: foliose (leafy-like), fruticose (pendant or cup-like), or crustose (crusty-like). Identifying the growth form can be a helpful first step in the identification process!

