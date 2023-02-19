MENU

Sections

More

February 19, 2023

The Chestertown Spy

An Educational News Source for Chestertown Maryland

Education Ed Notes

Gunston Recognized as Top School for Computer Science Female Diversity

by Leave a Comment

Share

The Gunston School is one of only 209 schools in the United States to be recognized for the College Board’s AP® Computer Science Female Diversity Award for expanding young women’s access to Advanced Placement Computer Science A (CSA). This award acknowledges 1,105 schools for their work toward equal gender representation during the 2021-22 school year. Research shows that female students who take AP computer science are more likely to major in computer science in college compared with matched peers.

Gunston Senior Autumn Watson (left) serves as a teacher’s assistant and mentor for fellow students, including Caroline Thomas ’26 (right) in computer science programs. Watson will be attending Rutgers University, School of Engineering in the fall.

Gunston offers several courses including Introduction to Computers, Topics in Computer Languages, AP Computer Science Principles, and AP Computer Science A. Other STEM offerings include Robotics, First Tech Challenge (Gunston Robotics Team), and Robotics, Lego.

“The atmosphere here at Gunston has allowed me to explore my passion for Computer Science and Engineering by means of excellent instructors, collaborative classroom environments, and the opportunity of independent studies,” said Autumn Watson ’23 who will be attending Rutgers University, School of Engineering in the fall. Watson also serves as a teacher’s assistant and mentor for fellow students.

Founded in 1911, The Gunston School is an independent, nonprofit, nonsectarian, coeducational, college preparatory high school located in Centreville, Maryland. Visit gunston.org for more information.

Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article

We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *