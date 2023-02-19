Gunston Recognized as Top School for Computer Science Female Diversity

The Gunston School is one of only 209 schools in the United States to be recognized for the College Board’s AP® Computer Science Female Diversity Award for expanding young women’s access to Advanced Placement Computer Science A (CSA). This award acknowledges 1,105 schools for their work toward equal gender representation during the 2021-22 school year. Research shows that female students who take AP computer science are more likely to major in computer science in college compared with matched peers.

Gunston offers several courses including Introduction to Computers, Topics in Computer Languages, AP Computer Science Principles, and AP Computer Science A. Other STEM offerings include Robotics, First Tech Challenge (Gunston Robotics Team), and Robotics, Lego.

“The atmosphere here at Gunston has allowed me to explore my passion for Computer Science and Engineering by means of excellent instructors, collaborative classroom environments, and the opportunity of independent studies,” said Autumn Watson ’23 who will be attending Rutgers University, School of Engineering in the fall. Watson also serves as a teacher’s assistant and mentor for fellow students.

Founded in 1911, The Gunston School is an independent, nonprofit, nonsectarian, coeducational, college preparatory high school located in Centreville, Maryland. Visit gunston.org for more information.