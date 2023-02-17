Kent County Brewfest “Rhythm & Brews” Scheduled for April 15th

The Kent County Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce that the Kent County Brewfest, now called Rhythm & Brews, will take place on Saturday, April 15th from 12 pm – 4 pm in Downtown Chestertown. Advance General Admission Tickets are $40 and include access to the event, a sampling glass and tasting tickets. New this year, the Chamber will offer VIP tickets, which include access to the event an hour early, a 3-pocket flight paddle, 2 additional sampling glasses, and additional tasting tickets. Tickets are now available and can be purchased at www.kentbrewfest.com.

The fifth annual brewfest will feature beer and cider tastings from more than a dozen popular breweries and cideries from DelMarVa and beyond. The event will also feature live music from Heavy Fred Lite and Justin Singleton, food from Blue Monkey Street Tacos, Phat Daddy’s BBQ and Walker Family Deep Fried Seafood, and outdoor games.

“We are so excited to bring the Rhythm & Brews brewfest experience back to Kent County this year,” says Sarah King, Kent County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director. “We are expanding the event with a variety of craft beer and cider options, two musical acts, and now a VIP Ticket option, to make it even more entertaining and enjoyable than before.”

The Kent Chamber is grateful to the local businesses that signed on to sponsor the event. We would like to thank Cross Street Realtors as our Tasting Glass Sponsor, Fleetwood Insurance Group and The Peoples Bank as our Flight Sponsor, Eastern Shore Tents and Event as our Tent Sponsor, and WCTR as one of our Tap Sponsors. The Chamber still has sponsorship opportunities for this event. If you would like to become a Rhythm & Brews Sponsor or volunteer to serve beers, please contact Sarah King, Executive Director, at sking@kentchamber.org.