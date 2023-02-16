KART Welcomes New Board Members

The Kent Association of Riding Therapy (KART) is pleased to announce new board members for the 2023 year.

The board of directors is comprised of a dedicated team of individuals committed to carrying out KART’s mission providing therapeutic horseback riding for local children and adults with disabilities. The new members will bring new energy, diverse experience, and talent to the program.

Linda Reed has worked as a school nurse in Kent County for over 20 years. After retiring, she started volunteering with KART and became more involved in a hands-on manner working with the students and horses. She commented that the social and developmental growth KART offers the students in our community is unlike any other program. She is instrumental helping with the therapeutic riding sessions at the barn and joins the board as an At-Large Member.

Frank Durkee attended Washington College and moved back to the home of his alma mater in 2020. He is a lifelong horseman and saw KART as a way to work with horses and help riders benefit from being on and around horses. Frank is an experienced volunteer and a valuable member helping to groom, lead and sidewalk with the horses and students. He mentioned that he likes taking the horses to Camp Fairlee and seeing the positive reactions and smiles from the campers. Frank will be an At-Large Member.

The 2023 KART Board and Staff:

Marti Hawkins, President

Erin Hopwood, VP

Justin Varga, Treasurer

Dawn Holmes, Secretary

Wendy Coslett, Corresponding Secretary

Phil Ake, Horses and Equipment

At Large Members: Carolyn Sorge, Linda Reed, Frank Durkee

Past President, Renée Bench

Executive Director, Theresa Snyder

PATH Certified Instructors, Marco Belperio and Jen Wayne

Stable Management Instructor, Gen Kuster

One board member, John Sjostrom, is stepping down from the board and will be greatly missed after his many years of service both on the board, at special fundraising events, and at the barn. John was dedicated to serving children and adults with disabilities as a side walker and leader. His wife was a classroom instructor and KART provided them with the opportunity to volunteer together. John will continue to volunteer at the barn.

About KART. Now in their 39th year, the Kent Association of Riding Therapy, Inc. (KART) provides therapeutic horseback riding for children and adults with disabilities. At no cost to the schools or families, KART serves several Kent County schools: High School, Middle School, four Elementary Schools and Christian Academy. Participants from Camp Fairlee, an Easterseals respite camp in Kent County for children and adults with disabilities, join KART for a summer riding and horsemanship program. They have expanded their services to include participants from the Kent Center who supports adults with developmental disabilities.

Benefits from therapeutic horseback riding and related activities include physical, cognitive, and social improvements. KART, a 501c3 non-profit organization, a Premier Accredited Center of the Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship, Int. (PATH) and an Agency of United Way of Kent County, relies on fundraising and generous contributions from the community to support their programs. To learn more about KART or to volunteer, please visit their website www.kentridingtherapy.org or email kentridingtherapy@gmail.com.